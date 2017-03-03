Athlete of the Week: Le'Terria Mathis

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Le'Terria Mathis has been playing basketball since she was three years old, which helped develop her into a four-year starter for the Warner Robins Demonettes basketball team.

Her coach Tracy Fendley agrees, "She has a great attitude and great work ethic. All her teachers and coaches love her just because she's that kid that will always give you 100%."

La'Terria explains, "That's what I've been taught since I first touched the ball is that you can make mistakes but do something after your mistake to make up for it."

Affectionately known as "Lee Lee," the senior guard is a dynamic player averaging more than 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assist and 3 steals per game this season while already being a member of the 1500 points club. However, it's the numbers in the classroom that impresses her and her mother the most.

"If I walk in there with an 89, she's like, 'Where the 90?'", says Mathis. "I have a 3.7 GPA and 1400 on my SATs. Grades are important, the ninth grade starts your foundation."

Lee Lee and her teammates' season came to an end Tuesday with a loss in the quarterfinals. Her two-year record was 50-5 to wrap up her prep career.

