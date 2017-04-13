Baldwin hires former Bravette as head girls basketball coach

MILLEDGEVILLE - Baldwin High School has hired former Bravette Kizzi Trawick Walker as the new head coach of their girls' basketball program, according to a release from the school.

"We've hired the best basketball coach we could," Baldwin High School Athletic Director Henry Hankerson said in the release. "Kizzi has experience as a player both in high school and on the college level. Additionally, as a former Bravette, she's a perfect fit for what we're trying to accomplish here."

Walker also played basketball at the collegiate level at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) where she was an All-American and led the team in rebounds and steals. She was also named the Naismith Small College Player of the Year. She is also a member of the GSW Hall of Fame Class of 2008.

Walker was invited to tryout for the WNBA's Portland Fire and received offers to play in Europe but turned those down to become a teacher and coach.

She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood education from GSW and later got her Master's in Elementary Education from Troy University.

Walker has served as the head girls basketball and volleyball coach at Americus-Sumter High School and for the past two years was the head coach of the freshman boys basketball team at Baldwin High School and also served as an assistant for the varsity boys basketball program.

"I have learned a lot of things during my basketball and coaching career," Walker said in the release. "I am looking forward to the upcoming year to serve my community, my coaching staff, and my players. I know our knowledge and collaboration will lead to a successful year both on and off the court. I hop that we will have the support of the parents, faculty, and community. Bravettes for life!"

© 2017 WMAZ-TV