Houston Co. girls making history

WARNER ROBINS - The Houston Co. Lady Bears are enjoying the playoffs this year and are making some history along the way.

Head coach Daniel Johnson is in his second year at the helm of the Lady Bears basketball team and, last week, coached the team to their first postseason win in school history when they beat Heritage, Conyers 54-31.

The black and silver are led by four seniors who led the team in the upset victory. This week they have a tough task with 25-3 Douglas County. But, right now, they are focused on enjoying the moment and playing the role of spoiler on the road.

"That's something they will never forget," Johnson said. "They went from singing church songs to rap and they enjoyed it and I really enjoyed it, too. I feel like we'll be ready. The game plan is to do what we do best and that's get the ball into the post and hopefully the guards can make shots to loosen things up in the post."

The Bears will play at Douglas Co. on Thursday night.

(© 2017 WMAZ)