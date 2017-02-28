Houston Co. High School hires new football coach

(Photo Courtesy the Crawford Family) (Photo: Vinton, Jeff)

HOUSTON COUNTY - The Houston County Board of Education approved Ryan Crawford as the new athletic director and head football coach at Houston County High School today.

Crawford replaces Von Lassister who was named as the athletic director and head football coach at Bleckley County High School in early February.

Crawford has been on the Bears' coaching staff since 2013 as the defensive coordinator. Before his time at Houston County, Crawford was an assistant coach at Northside High School in Warner Robins.

Houston County finished 7-3 last year in region 1-AAAAAA and missed the state playoffs.

