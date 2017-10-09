Macon TD Club Awards Oct. 10th

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Ortho Georgia Co Back of the Week : J. T. Hartage , Junior Quarterback, Mary Persons High School. J.T. completed 19 of 25 passing attempts for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns in his team's victory over Upson-Lee High School on Friday

Ortho Georgia Co Back of the Week : Titus Moore, Senior WR, First Presbyterian Day School. Titus grabbed 8 receptions for 177 yards and a TD as well as rushing 2 times for 46 yards and a TD in his team's 40-20 victory over Wilkinson County.

Ortho Georgia Lineman of the Week : DeAngelo Mack-Haynes, Senior OLB, Westside High School. DeAngelo recorded 10 solo tackles and a sack in his team's 32-13 victory over Rutland on Friday.

There were no Special Teams nominations this week.

