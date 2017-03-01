Northside boys basketball making history

WARNER ROBINS - The Northside Eagles boys basketball team will make history tonight when they step on the court for their first ever Elite Eight appearance.

Head coach Matt Simon is in his second season with the Eagles and has five seniors on his roster, four of which are starters.

Simon says injuries hurt their play earlier this season, but now that they are healthy, the team is hitting their stride and finished as the runner-up in region 1-AAAAAA.

Last week's big win over Pope High School on the road continued to give Northside the confidence they need to keep their winning streak alive and the team feels their best is yet to come.

"We prepare really well for our opponents," Simon said. "Our seniors have been there (and) done that. They're battle tested and do a great job for me and it's all about preparing and executing down the stretch. I'm real excited and it's a great opportunity and great blessing, but we're not done yet. I tell the guys, you may be full, but we still have more to eat. Keep them balanced and humbled and telling them the job's not done and reminding them that we have three more game and I feel real good that we can go all the way."

Northside is battling Brunswick on the road tonight.

