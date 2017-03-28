Travon Walker early priority for Georgia, other top programs

Photo: Jake Reuse

Travon Walker is still just finishing up his sophomore year of high school, but he’s been on Georgia’s radar for quite a while now. Kirby Smart signed Walker’s former teammate at Upson Lee, David Marshall, not long after arriving at Georgia, and Smart started recruiting Walker right around the same time.

Georgia is one of four schools making Walker an early priority.

“Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina and Alabama are the ones staying the most consistent,” Walker said. “They have been staying in contact.”

At one point, Walker admitted Georgia was a “dream offer” for him. The Bulldogs remain high on his list, but it’s not going to be easy to fend off all the other top programs throughout the southeast and around the country.

“They are still high on the list, but there are other schools out there giving them a run for their money,” Walker said. “I just have to weigh out my options.”

There is a good reason for Walker being drawn to Georgia as the recruiting process started.

“My family, we grew up watching Georgia,” Walker said. “My whole family likes Georgia. There are other schools though. It’s partially their choice, but it’s mostly mine.”

David Marshall has let Walker know exactly what to expect if he decides to join him in Athens as a member of Georgia’s 2019 class.

“He said it’s fast,” Walker said. “He said it’s tougher than high school. You consistently working out and basically it’s all about football and school. He’s having fun though.”

Walker, who currently stands at 6-foot-6 and is a very good athlete, has been recruited at different positions by different schools. Ultimately, it may just come down to where his weight ends up when he gets to college.

“Most schools see me as a defensive end, but my weight keeps going between 240 and 255, so I could be an outside linebacker or a defensive end,” Walker said. “It doesn’t matter to me. I just want to play ball.”

As for a decision timeline, don’t expect an early commitment.

“It’s a ways off,” Walker said.

