UGA pursuing one of Jake Fromm's old teammates for 2018 OL

Photo: Radi Nabulsi

HOUSTON COUNTY - One of the top offensive guards in the nation, Deontrey Hill (Houston County High School, Warner Robins, Ga.) recently participated in The Opening in Atlanta and updated 11Alive on his recruitment.

The former teammate of Jake Fromm, Georgia’s newest quarterback, says that offensive line coach Sam Pittman really wants him to join Fromm in Athens next year.

“Coach Pittman said that he wants to take me and Jamaree [Salyer] and that we are the main pieces to the puzzle on the offensive line,” Hill said.

That has to be a good feeling for Hill, knowing that he is one of the top two recruits that Pittman is wanting in his offensive line class for the Class of 2018. Hill even said so himself.

“It feels good,” Hill said. “[Pittman] is a high energy guy. He’s funny and playful, but when it is time to play ball, he is ready to play.”

Speaking of Fromm, Hill said that he wants Fromm to beat Eason out for the starting job, and he is constantly hearing from Fromm saying that he wants his former lineman to come block for him in Athens.

“Everything is going good for him,” Hill said. “He’s been throwing the ball well, and he is just a high-energy guy and he is being a leader down there. Hopefully, he beats Eason out, but that’s just me. He says he wants to get us back together, but it just depends.”

Hill is familiar with Athens, seeing how it seems that he is always in the Classic City visiting. Not only does Hill have a great relationship with Fromm, but he also has a surprising relationship with one of the best defensive players on the team. With all that being said, his family and extended family were visiting Athens before he was even a big-time recruit.

“You know, Roquan Smith went up there, and [Hill’s family] went up there before I even got there because they were looking at him,” Hill said. “I mean, I can say they are Georgia fans because of Roquan.”

What has Smith told Hill about Athens? Well, he definitely has let Hill know that he is a wanted man, but he has also told Hill that they take everything serious, all the way from going to class, to getting a ton of work done inside the weight room.

“He tells me a little bit about the linemen, and how they need linemen and stuff like that,” Hill said. “He tells me how they take their classes serious and weightlifting serious.”

One of the biggest questions about Hill is whether or not he wants to come in and compete with the six offensive line recruits that Georgia got in the Class of 2017. For Hill, he knows that he is going to have to compete wherever he ends up and that he is not scared of any type of competition.

“Not really,” Hill said. “Anywhere you go, you are going to have to compete. The six guys they got, it just depends on who you think you can beat out or not, and I think that I can do that.”

Hill does not have a timeline set for his recruitment to end, but Georgia, Clemson, and Ohio State should be in his recruitment all the way until National Signing Day.

© 2017 WXIA-TV