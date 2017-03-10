Upson-Lee boys win Georgia Class AAAA championship

ATLANTA (AP) - Tavias Fagan scored 20 points to help No. 1-ranked Upson-Lee hold off No. 7 St. Pius 53-48 to win the Georgia High School Association's Class AAAA boys championship Friday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The junior added five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in helping the Knights (31-0) finish the season as the only unbeaten team in Georgia.

Upson-Lee got nine points and 16 rebounds from Travon Walker.

St. Pius (24-8) was led by junior Everett Lane with 29 points. He was 7 for 15 on 3-pointers.

St. Pius trailed by as many as nine points in the second half. The Golden Lions trimmed the deficit to 48-45 when Lane made a 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left. But Upson-Lee was 5 for 6 at the line in the final 20 seconds to seal the victory

It was the first state basketball championship for Upson-Lee.

