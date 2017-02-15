Warner Robins alums leading basketball teams to success

Warner Robins High was ranked 52nd in Georgia by U.S. News and World Report

WARNER ROBINS - It's not uncommon for former students to return to their alma mater to excel in teaching careers. One central Georgia school has several former student-athletes leading their basketball programs into the GHSA class AAAAA state playoffs.

Basketball on the south side of Warner Robins this season so far has been a slam dunk.

The Warner Robins Demonettes finished the regular season at 25-1 behind second-year head coach Tracy Fendley and the boys are 24-3 and also won their region under the leadership of seventh-year head coach Jamal Garman. This was the fourth region championship in a row for the boys.

Both coaches love the game and have one big thing in common: they were once both standout student-athletes at Warner Robins High School as well.

"(The school is) rich in tradition," Fendley said. "My mother actually played here when she was in high school. My aunts and my sister played here, it was just a family thing, a family tradition."

"It's a dream come true to be able to play at the school and now be able to coach and now be able to coach at the school," Garman said. "It's definitely a dream come true."

"One of my first teaching jobs was actually at Putnam County," Fendley said. "I always knew I wanted to come back to Houston County, (I) dreamed about being able to come to Warner Robins and being the head coach here and it just so happened that it all worked out for me.

"Them (Garman's players) seeing me express my pride that I have in Warner Robins High School and the rockin' R, I don't have to say much because they see me lead by example when it comes to showing pride in our school," Garman said.

Both coaches have coaching staffs that have also worn the rockin' R, which helps both programs appreciate the "family over everything" concept and their former teacher now turned colleague has become their biggest fan.

"It's an honor to see kids go through this school and then come back and want to work here again with the people that taught them and at the school that they went to and just give back what they received as they came through here as well," Warner Robins High School Spanish Teacher Libbet Turner said. "(It) makes me proud and makes the school proud and makes it an amazing example for the kids that are going through right now."

Two teachers, two leaders, leading two coaching staffs that are living out their dreams and working hard to ultimately earn a state title banner for the school that has given so much to them.

Two assistant coaches, Rebecca White and Antwan Brooks, also graduated from Warner Robins High School.

The first round of the playoffs starts Friday for the Demonettes when Morrow comes to town for a 5:30 tip and the boys play on Saturday afternoon at home vs. Griffin.

