Holyfield's arrest latest to occur under UGA's Kirby Smart

ATHENS, Ga. – With Elijah Holyfield's arrest overnight, the Bulldogs are up to 11 arrests since head coach Kirby Smart took over the program last season.

University of Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, son of five-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Holyfield, was arrested by UGA Campus Police just after 3 a.m. Monday morning on drug charges.

Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the 19-year-old was booked, jailed and released just after 4 a.m. on a $4,050 bond.

Holyfield, who played in five games in 2016 for the Bulldogs, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects, according to a police report 11Alive obtained from UGA police.

In 2015, the running back announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Holyfield was a four-star recruit and a Rivals100 top prospect for the Class of 2016.

Eight University of Georgia football players and recruits have been arrested a total of 11 times.

The most recent incident was a recruit, D'Antne Demery, who was arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend outside of a Waffle House. Smart released Demery from his letter of intent because of the incident.

Over spring break, Riley Ridley was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Ridley is suspended for the first game of the upcoming season. He was allowed to practice with the team over the spring. Ridley's discipline may provide the best insight for how Smart could handle Holyfield's arrest.

Smart dealt with other arrests during his first season with the Bulldogs. One of the bigger incidents was involving Chad Johnathan Clay and Julian Michael Rochester. They were both arrested on campus and charged with two felonies: criminal damage in the second degree and weapon in school zone, Smart said he was "disappointed" in his players.

A police report obtained by 11Alive News listed the damage immediately apparent to police included a dorm room door, a dented refrigerator door, a broken light diffuser, and BB's embedded in the hallway wall. The cost of repair was estimated to be around $1,000.

"I'm disappointed with the poor judgment of Julian and Chad," Smart said at the time.

Here is a list of arrests involving Georgia players and coaches since Smart took over the program.

2017

Elijah Holyfield, May 1 | Misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects

D'Antne Demery, April 22 | Simple battery and criminal trespass

Riley Ridley, March 11 | Misdemeanor possession of marijuana



2016

Jonathan Ledbetter, July 10 | DUI and underage possession of alcohol

Chad Clay, June 22 | Theft

Chauncey Rivers, May 11 | Felony by violating Georgia's Controlled Substance Act, marijuana possession of less than one ounce, keeping drugs in container and parking in a handicap space

Juwuan Briscoe, April 23 | Failure to wear seatbelt, driving without a license

Chad Clay, April 12 | Possession of weapon in a school zone, second-degree criminal damage to property

Julian Rochester, April 12 | Possession of weapon in a school zone, second-degree criminal damage to property

Jonathan Ledbetter, March 20 | Underage possession/furnishing alcohol, possession of false ID

2015

Chauncey Rivers, Dec. 12 | Misdemeanor for possession of marijuana of less than one ounce.

Smart was formally introduced as the Bulldog's new head coach in December 2015. The Bulldogs were 8-5 in his first season.

