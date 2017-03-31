Houston County Battles with Valdosta in double header

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Houston County Bears and the Valdosta Wildcats battled in two games Friday afternoon and Friday evening, and both of them required late inning heroics.

In the first game, Houston County walked off with a 5-4 victory, and in the second game, they fell just short of another dramatic win.

The Bears tied the game in the bottom of the 7th, but Valdosta scored 4 runs in the top of the 11th inning. The Bears tried to rally as they scored 3 runs in the bottom of the frame, but could not score one more to tie the game, and they lost 15-14.

