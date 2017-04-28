Houston County Soccer Recap Round 1 Playoffs

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Houston County girls soccer team took on Greenbrier in the first round of the GHSA 6A playoffs but fall short 2-1. The Bears rallied in the second half to tie the game up, but gave up a goal with 3 minutes left in the game.

The boys took the pitch after and hosted Evans and they cruised to a 10-nill win to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

