Houston County Soccer Recap Round 1 Playoffs

Houston County Soccer Playoff Recap

April 29, 2017

The Houston County girls soccer team took on Greenbrier in the first round of the GHSA 6A playoffs but fall short 2-1. The Bears rallied in the second half to tie the game up, but gave up a goal with 3 minutes left in the game. 

The boys took the pitch after and hosted Evans and they cruised to a 10-nill win to advance to the next round of the playoffs. 

