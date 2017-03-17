WMAZ
Close

Houston County takes on Veterans in Soccer

WMAZ 11:30 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

The Houston County Bears took on Veterans on the pitch.

The girls played first and Veterans scored first. Brenley Townsend scored in the 13th minute to put the Warhawks up 1-nill.

Danielle Coumbs scored in the 39th minute and they are up 2-nill at the half. 

Houston County would try and come back, they scored 3 goals but they fall 4-3 the final. 

The boys played after, and the Bears took the lead first off of a Heath Henry score. Then Heath scored again as the Bears beat Veterans 2-nill. 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories