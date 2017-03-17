Houston County takes on Veterans in Soccer

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Houston County Bears took on Veterans on the pitch.

The girls played first and Veterans scored first. Brenley Townsend scored in the 13th minute to put the Warhawks up 1-nill.

Danielle Coumbs scored in the 39th minute and they are up 2-nill at the half.

Houston County would try and come back, they scored 3 goals but they fall 4-3 the final.

The boys played after, and the Bears took the lead first off of a Heath Henry score. Then Heath scored again as the Bears beat Veterans 2-nill.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV