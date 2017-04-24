How much do you know about hockey?

The Mayhem are going to the championship!

In honor of Macon's pro squad playing for the Southern Professional Hockey League title, we wanted to find out how much Central Georgians know about hockey, so we went around town quizzing folks on their knowledge of the rules of the ice rink.

Question 1: What is icing?

"I'm going to guess that it's C, when too many players are on the ice," Erica Noel guessed incorrectly. "I have no idea, really don't."

"When the puck is shot across two red lines without being passed to a teammate," Cesare Mammarella correctly answered. "I think it's to control the flow of the game."

Question 2: How many penalty minutes are assessed for fighting?

"I'm gonna say 2," laughs Makenna Johnston. "I hope they can fight a lot and there's not much penalty to it."

"I'll say 10," says Antowin Clowers, unsure of the answer. "Yeah, I'll say 10."

"A lot of fighting happens," Tyre Stokes has the right answer. "I'll say just 5 minutes. Yeah, 5 minutes."

Question 3: What is it called when a player on the other team is serving a penalty?

"Advantage play," Brad Kitchens guesses.

"A, a penalty kill, no idea," giggles Noel.

"I'll say power play," Clowers gets it right.

Question 4: How many periods are in a hockey game?

"I do believe it's 3, B," Johnston correctly answers.

Question 5: Can a player touch the puck with his hand?

No, I'm gonna go with no on that one. Unless you're the goalie, maybe. It's like soccer? I don't know," Noel has it wrong this time.

"They can catch it," Mammarella knows for sure. "They can just deflect it or, if they catch it, they have to automatically put it back down."

Question 6: What penalty is called when a player is hit with the stick above the shoulders?

"I think that's slashing," says Clowers.

"Hooking," answers Kitchens.

"Spearing?" Stokes wonders.

Wrong, wrong, and wrong.

"High-sticking, D," says Noel, confidently.

Question 7: When can players be substituted during the game?

"A, anytime, anytime," Stokes knows the correct answer.

On average, our contestants got about half the questions right, though Mammarella kind of padded the curve by getting all the questions correct.

