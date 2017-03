13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Howard Huskies beat the Warner Robins Demons Monday afternoon 3-2 in dramatic fashion.

In the bottom of the 9th, the Huskies Beau Roberts hit a short grounder just behind the mound which allowed Zeyquan Mitchell to score from third.

The Huskies snapped a 6 game losing streak.

