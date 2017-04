NFL (Photo: AP)

Isaiah McKenzie was the only Georgia Bulldog drafted in this year's draft. McKenzie was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round as the 172nd overall pick.

McKenzie caught 7 touchdowns last year for the Dawgs and recorded over 600 receiving yards. He had 6 return touchdowns in his college career five punt returns, and one kickoff.

