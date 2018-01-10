Jackets knock off Irish in ACC Play

Yellow Jackets (Photo: gt)

ATLANTA (AP) - Josh Okogie scored 17 points and Notre Dame snapped Notre Dame's five-game winning streak, beating the Fighting Irish 60-53 Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference.



The Yellow Jackets (9-7, 2-1) pushed out to a 10-point halftime lead and held off depleted Notre Dame (13-4, 3-1) the rest of the way for their second straight conference victory. The Irish were missing two of their top players, preseason All-America selection Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell.



Okogie darted into the lane and banked in a jumper with 2:05 remaining to give the Yellow Jackets a 58-53 lead. He tacked on two free throws with 18.1 seconds left to clinch the victory.



Notre Dame's final points came on John Mooney's dunk with 3:20 remaining. The Irish missed their final five shots, mirroring their struggles at the end of the first half.



Notre Dame led 18-17 after Martinas Geben's dunk with nearly nine minutes remaining in the opening period. They managed only two free throws the rest of the half.



The Irish clanked their last 11 shots from the field, also missed four free throws and turned it over three times, allowing Georgia Tech to put together a 13-2 run and a 10-point edge at the half.



Notre Dame's only lead of the second half, 38-37, came on Geben's layup with 11:59 to go. Ben Lammers responded with a tip-in that put Georgia Tech ahead to stay.



Tadric Jackson added 11 points for Georgia Tech. Lammers chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

