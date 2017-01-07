Jake Fromm Shines in U.S. Army All American Game

Houston County Quarterback Jake Fromm flips committment to the University of Georgia.

There was one last high school football game to be played as the best high school players from the country played in the U.S Army All American game in San Antonio Saturday afternoon. For the last time, Jake Fromm represented the Houston County Bears.

Fromm drew the start for the East team, and finished the day throwing for 89 yards which included a 76 yard touchdown pass to FSU wide receiver commit D.J Matthews in the second quarter. The Houston County product will enroll early at UGA this spring.

