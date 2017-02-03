Jake Fromm to star in 10-part docuseries

Houston County Quarterback Jake Fromm flips committment to the University of Georgia.

Former Houston Co. QB Jake Fromm, who is currently enrolled at the University of Georgia, will be one of three top-rated high school quarterbacks in the class of 2017 to be featured in the 10-part docuseries "QB1: Beyond the Lights," which will debut on Complex Network's Rated Red channel on the go90 app.

The other quarterbacks featured are former Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, Nev.) QB Tate Martell, who enrolled early at Ohio State, and former Bishop McDevitt High School (Harrisburg, Penn.) QB Tayvon Bowers, who signed with Wake Forest.

The docuseries will focus on the three quarterbacks as they go through their senior seasons. A press release from go90 says the show, "profiles three athletes, each committed to NCAA Division I football programs, who are entering their final year before they leave behind the families, friends and teams who have supported them since the beginning of their journeys, in pursuit of furthering their dreams. The series is an intimate look at the quest for the American dream, as seen through the lens of the nation's top high school quarterbacks aspiring for NFL greatness."

The press release also says that the show will take viewers inside the games, lives and minds of the three quarterbacks.

The series is executive produced by Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Patriots Day), Matt Goldberg, Brandon Carroll and Steve Clarkson (a Southern California-based quarterbacks coach).

Complex Networks is owned by Verizon and Hearst and receives more than 500 million video views a month and is a top 10 publisher in the United States for social engagement on Facebook and YouTube.

Go90 is a free app that can be found in your smart phone or tablet's app store. Verizon customers can watch all of the app's content for free over LTE data or WiFi. All other users can watch the app's content for free over WiFi.

You can watch the trailer for the series below.

