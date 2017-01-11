Jelks with 14 points as Mercer edges Samford 68-65

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (AP) - Stephon Jelks scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Mercer edged Samford 68-65 on Wednesday night.
Jelks was 4 of 12 from the field including four 3-pointers for the Bears (8-10, 2-3 Southern Conference). Demetre Rivers added 13 points and five rebounds, Jordan Strawberry had 12 points and four rebounds and Ria'n Holland chipped in 11 points.
The Bears had a 31-30 lead at the break and the teams battled back-and-forth in the second until Jelks sank a 3-pointer that gave the Bears the lead for good, 61-59, with 5:04 to play. A pair of free throws by Wyatt Walker brought Samford to within one, 66-65, with six seconds to play but Rashad Lewis replied for Mercer with two foul shots of his own and Samford's Christen Cunningham missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Walker scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-6, 3-2).
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs