Jesse Hicks (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Milledgeville, Ga. -- Jesse Hicks returns to Braves' Country for his second tour as head football coach at Baldwin High School after leaving back in 2010 after an 8-year stay.

Hicks is leaving Central High School in Macon after 4 seasons as head coach and AD for the Chargers. Baldwin County Board of Education approved the hire earlier Tuesday evening.

Macon now has two vacancies to fill at Central and Northeast High School.

