Joe Dupree, the pride of Southwest Macon, returns

The Pride of Southwest Macon returns

He's one of the few African American quarterbacks to start for the University of Georgia, and he hails from right here in Central Georgia. Southwest High School quarterback Joe Dupree began his football career here in Macon where he graduated in the early '90s. Now nearly 30 years later, Dupree is back again calling Central Georgia home, replanting his roots in the same community that gave him a chance.

Joe Dupree is no stranger to Southwest High School. He's more like right at home. The head football coach and athletic director is preparing for his 5th year as Top Patriot, 30 years after graduating from this same school.

"Just being here at Southwest, it's hard to believe and it's amazing and it just takes you back sometimes when things were a lot different," says Dupree.

Back then, Dupree was more than the average student athlete. He was a living legend as a three-sport standout that dominated on the gridiron. SEC coaches recruited Dupree and he signed with the University of Georgia, a big move for a kid from Bloomfield.

"My mom and dad and the community, plus my brothers and sisters really supported me, so there was not that kind of pressure, but I put pressure on myself because I wanted to succeed," says Dupree.

For a brief stint, Joe succeeded between the hedges as the quarterback for four games during his true freshman season.

The following year, eventual Heisman candidate Eric Zeier stepped onto the field, forcing Dupree out of the playing picture.

He transferred to Georgia Southern where he finished his college career.

"There's not too many people that started at Georgia and Georgia Southern, but he did and he's one of them," says Edgar Hatcher.





Hatcher coached Dupree for three years in high school and served as a mentor. Hatcher says the world needs more Joe Duprees.

"A lot of kids, you can look at a kid and say they're just bad. Well, somewhere in there, there's a lot of good, and Joe does a good job of finding the good," Hatcher says.

"It's just troublesome to see how gangs are trying to take over. I knew that athletics could bring about a lot of change, and being here at Southwest has affected this community in a positive manner," Dupree says.

That's one of the many reasons the Macon Sports Hall of Fame inductee came home -- to guide others on and off the field.

This past season, Dupree led his Southwest team to their first-ever region championship and a first-round playoff appearance.