Jones County's Nick Singleton Signs with Iowa Western Community College

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Another Jones County Greyhound football player will continue to play on the gridiron in the next level. The senior wide receiver Nick Singleton signed with Iowa Western Community College on Monday morning.

He finished in the top ten in the state for receiving yards with 3310 yards during his career. The receiver also caught 19 touchdowns this year. In his senior season, Singleton caught for 1179 yards and averaged 98.3 yards per game.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV