Julio Jones says sprained toe won't keep him out vs. Packers

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons trys to cath the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2017 Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA. (AP) - Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones says a sprained toe won't keep him from playing in Sunday's NFC championship game against Green Bay.

Jones said he felt a "snag" in last week's win over Seattle and decided not to play the fourth quarter with Atlanta holding a big lead. He was inactive in Weeks 14 and 15 with a similar injury.

Jones didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Dan Quinn says the receiver will participate Friday on a limited basis, adding that he expects Jones to start Sunday.

In his first All-Pro season last year, Jones had the second-best season in NFL history with 136 catches and 1,871 yards receiving. He's second this year with 1,409 yards and fourth in yards per catch.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.