Kemp 3-run HR, Phillips 3 doubles, Braves beat Arizona 7-1

braves (Photo: braves)

ATLANTA (AP) - Matt Kemp hit a three-run homer and Brandon Phillips doubled three times, leading the Atlanta Braves over the reeling Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

The Diamondbacks lead the NL wild-card standings, but have lost a season-worst five straight, eight of nine and 11 of 14.

Jaime Garcia threw seven strong innings as the Braves (45-45) reached .500 for the first time since April 17, when they were 6-6. Kemp and Matt Adams hit homers a four-run third inning.

Garcia (3-7) allowed one run on four hits and three walks. He rebounded from a streak of allowing five or more runs in four straight starts to earn his first win since May 26.

Zack Godley (3-4) gave up seven runs despite his career-high nine strikeouts in six innings. He had not allowed more than three runs in a game this season before struggling early against Atlanta.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV