Kentucky's run in AP women's poll ends; UConn stays on top

NEW YORK (AP) - Kentucky's run in The Associated Press women's basketball poll has come to an end while UConn remains No. 1.

The Wildcats fell out of the Top 25 on Monday, ending a streak of 132 consecutive weeks in the poll. It was the fifth longest active streak and eighth overall. Kentucky split a pair of games this week, edging Missouri before losing to Texas A&M.

The Huskies have the longest current run, being ranked for 441 straight weeks - behind only Tennessee's record 565 consecutive polls. UConn can break its own NCAA record 90-game winning streak this week. The team faces No. 20 South Florida on Tuesday to tie the mark, and a win at SMU on Saturday would break the record.

Following the Huskies in the poll again were Baylor, Maryland, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

North Carolina State entered the poll at No. 23.

