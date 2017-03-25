Kids Participate in Fuller Hoops Basketball Camp

13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

More than 100 kids from Central Georgia attended the Fuller Hoops Basketball Camp on Saturday afternoon at Rosa Jackson Center.

Kids from ages 5-18 learned the basic fundamentals, as well as what it means to be a team player while competing in basketball drills. The young athletes were able to brush up on their skills and some even won prizes for showing great character.

"It's very special to see that an early age," camp director Raynard Fuller said. "Just teaching leadership and doing the right thing, being positive, building social interaction, teamwork, wellness, all those things are major keys in life and it's what we are trying to instill in these children today."

