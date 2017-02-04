Kyle Lewis Returns to Macon for Golden Spikes Award

Mercer's Kyle Lewis earned a spot in the college Home Run Derby. (Photo: Mercer Athletics)

During halftime of the Mercer men's basketball game against Wofford, the University held a special ceremony for one of the all time Mercer greats. Kyle Lewis, former Mercer baseball star returned to Macon where he recieved the Golden Spikes Award. It's the highest honor a college baseball player can receive, it is the equivalent to the Heisman trophy in college football.

Lewis was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in last year's draft as the 11th overall pick. He belted 20 homers and batted a 395 average for the Bears last season.

(© 2017 WMAZ)