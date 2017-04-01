Lady Bears Split First two games against ETSU

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

Not a lot of runs between the Mercer Bears and ETSU as the Bears split their double header against ETSU on Saturday.

In the first game, Megan Bilgri tossed a complete game shutout for the Bears and tied a career high 6 strikeouts as the Bears won 2-0.

But in the second game, the Bears failed to score enough runs. They left 9 runners on base, and 6 of them were stranded in scoring position.

They will play the last game of the series on Sunday.

