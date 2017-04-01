WMAZ
Lady Bears Split First two games against ETSU

WMAZ 11:50 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

Not a lot of runs between the Mercer Bears  and ETSU as the Bears split their double header against ETSU on Saturday. 

In the first game, Megan Bilgri tossed a complete game shutout for the Bears and tied a career high 6 strikeouts as the Bears won 2-0. 

But in the second game, the Bears failed to score enough runs. They left 9 runners on base, and 6 of them were stranded in scoring position. 

They will play the last game of the series on Sunday. 

