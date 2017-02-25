Lady Bears Win Back-to-Back Regular Season Conference Championships

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

For the second year in a row, the Mercer Bears are the regular season Southern Conference Champions. The women's basketball team trailed by 12 points but Kahlia Lawrence sparked a 15-2 run which allowed them to take the lead and ultimately end the regular season with the 76-68 victory.

Lawrence scored 31 points, and scored 17 of them in the fourth quarter. It's the third time this season the junior has scored 30 points or more.

Mercer finished the regular season 23-5, the best regular season record for the program in division one play. The Bears now head into the Southern Conference tournament as the number 2 seed, which begins Thursday in Asheville.

