Lane Adams' 3-run double powers Braves past Arizona 8-5

braves (Photo: braves)

ATLANTA (AP) - Little-used Lane Adams drove in three runs with a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the sixth, giving Atlanta the lead, and the Braves beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday night.

Adams was hitting only .214 in 28 at-bats before his double to the left-field wall off Randall Delgado (1-2) cleared the bases. Arizona led 3-2 before Atlanta's four-run inning.

The Diamondbacks have lost seven of eight and 10 of 13.

Brandon Phillips had three hits, including a homer. Ender Inciarte also had three hits.

After Arizona scored two runs in the eighth to cut Atlanta's lead to 7-5, Jace Peterson hit a pinch-hit homer off Jorge De La Rosa into the top level of seats in right field in the bottom of the inning.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV