Larry Harold Hired as New Head Football Coach at Central

Central High has found their new head football coach to lead the Chargers this fall and it is former Brunswick head coach Larry Harold.
The Bibb County Board of Education approved the hiring Tuesday evening. Harold spent the last two seasons at Brunswick High, and was the Macon County head football coach for 7 years.
Harold replaces Jesse Hicks who is now the head coach at Baldwin County.
