Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

It took a 30 point performance from Kahlia Larence that helped the Mercer Women's basketball team come from behind to take down Western Carolina 59-57.

Sydni Means also added 11 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in the win.

Mercer now improves to 3-1 in the Southern Conference and is 14-4 overall.

(© 2017 WMAZ)