Legendary Charley Trippi recalls UGA's last Rose Bowl

Charley Trippi

Georgia does not get to play in the Rose Bowl often. The last time the Bulldogs played football in Pasadena, was in the middle of World War II.

So who better than a veteran of both, to tell us all about that game played on Jan. 1, 1943.



Only one Georgia Bulldog can claim the title, “Rose Bowl’s Most Valuable Player.”



Charley Trippi left no room for doubt, playing 58 minutes in a 9-0 Georgia win over UCLA.



Trippi finished with 25 carries for 130 yards for the 1942 national champion Bulldogs.



“It wasn’t overwhelming in any respect,” Trippi said. “It was just like a normal football game.”



The magic of that Rose Bowl sticks with Trippi to this day.



“The Rose Bowl Game was an event that occurs once in a lifetime,” he said. “I’m very grateful that I had an opportunity to play in that game.”



A lot changes in a lifetime. Now they fly four hours, first class. Then, they rode four days, by train.



“You have to have a lot of patience when you get on the train and go from coast to coast, but knowing what event was going to occur, I was very happy to be on that train,” Trippi said.



The event was something bigger than a bowl game. Movie stars and the glamour of Hollywood were enough to keep some players off the train home.



“If you go to California for the first time, you want to spend as much time there as possible,” he said.



Trippi got a win, and got back on the train. “I understand some of the stars came out to visit the ball players,” he said. “I didn’t have that opportunity."



Seventy-five years later, the Bulldogs have another chance to star in Hollywood, against Oklahoma.



Trippi’s pick is simple. Like staying in a football game. Like turning down tinsel town.



“Of course Georgia’s going to win,” he said. “There’s no choice.”



Charley and his wife Peggy will not make it to this year's Rose Bowl, but they will be there for the National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if Georgia beats Oklahoma.

© 2017 WXIA-TV