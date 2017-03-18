Lillard has 27 as Trail Blazers start fast, top Hawks 113-97

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 27: Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks talks with Dennis Schroder #17 during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 27, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) - Damian Lillard scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers took control with a dominant opening quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-97 on Saturday night.

C.J. McCollum had 22 points and Allen Crabbe added 16 for Portland, which raced out to a 17-3 lead and never trailed.

The Trail Blazers, who have won seven of nine, began the night 2½ games behind Denver for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

The Hawks have lost three straight, including the last two at home.

Atlanta held out four-time All-Star forward Paul Millsap after he experienced tightness in his left knee during pregame warmups. Ersan Ilyasova, who started for Millsap, had 23 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22.

