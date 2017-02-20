WMAZ
FVSU Football Signs 32 Student-Athletes to National Letters of Intent

February 20, 2017

FORT VALLEY, GA. - With just under 55 players returning from last year’s championship team, Fort Valley States’ Head Coach, Kevin Porter has announced the signing of 32 student-athletes to the 2017 Wildcats recruiting class.

“We are happy with the young men that we have attracted. We set out to find as many high academic student-athletes that we could and to improve the athleticism on our football team,” FVSU head football coach Kevin Porter said.  “I feel like our coaching staff did a great job targeting local young men within a thirty to forty mile radius which helps us in many different ways.”   

 

2017 Fort Valley State Football Signees (February 21, 2017)

 

NAME: SHERROD AGEE

Position:  Linebacker 

Height:  6-0

Weight:  240

Hometown:  Calhoun, Ga.

Previous School:  Sonoraville High School

 

NAME: ZACH ANDERSON

Position:  Defensive Back      

Height:  5-11

Weight:  185

Hometown:  Cairo, Ga.

Previous School:  Cairo High School

 

NAME: MILIK ARSTRONG

Position:  Quarterback          

Height:  6-3

Weight:  230

Hometown:  Temple, Ga.

Previous School:  Temple High School

 

NAME: ZAQUAN BALDWIN

Position:  Linebacker

Height:  6-0

Weight:  205

Hometown:  Macon, Ga.

Previous School:  Southwest High School

 

NAME: BLANE BROWN

Position:  Offensive Lineman

Height:  6-2

Weight:  290

Hometown:  Blairsville, Ga.

Previous School:  Union County High School 

 

NAME: VINCENT BUCKLEY

Position:  Offensive Lineman

Height:  6-3

Weight:  340

Hometown:  Kennesaw, Ga.

Previous School:  Sprayberry High School 

 

NAME: KOBY BULTER

Position:  Running Back         

Height:  5-10

Weight:  205

Hometown:  Camillia, Ga.

Previous School:  Mitchell County High School 

 

NAME: PAYTON CHIVERS

Position:  Offensive Lineman

Height:  6-3

Weight:  330

Hometown:  Carrollton, Ga.

Previous School:  Carrollton High School

 

NAME: ADDISON FORD

Position:  Linebacker 

Height:  6-2

Weight:  210

Hometown:  Covington, Ga.

Previous School:  Covington High School

 

NAME: NATHANIEL FREENEY

Position:  Defensive Lineman

Height:  6-2

Weight:  235

Hometown:  , Ga.

Previous School:  Twiggs County High School

 

NAME: RASHAAD GATES

Position:  Offensive Lineman

Height:  6-3

Weight:  290

Hometown:  Fairburn, Ga.

Previous School:  Creekside High School

 

NAME: ANTONIO GOLDEN

Position:  Linebacker 

Height:  6-3

Weight:  230

Hometown:  Midway, Ga.

Previous School:  Liberty County High School

 

NAME: MAJESTE HANSBERRY

Position:  Linebacker

Height:  6-2

Weight:  220

Hometown:  Atlanta, Ga.

Previous School:  North Atlanta High School

 

NAME: KYMELE HART

Position:  Offensive Lineman

Height:  6-6

Weight:  315

Hometown:  Tift, Ga.

Previous School:  Tift Area High School

 

NAME: MICHAEL HICKS, JR.

Position:  Defensive Back      

Height:  6-0

Weight:  190

Hometown:  Hollywood, Fl.

Previous School:  American Heritage High School

 

NAME: STACY IVEY, JR.

Position:  Defensive Lineman

Height:  6-3

Weight:  315

Hometown:  Macon, Ga.

Previous School:  Southwest High School

 

NAME: TAY JARRELL

Position:  Linebacker

Height:  6-1

Weight:  210

Hometown:  Forsyth, Ga.

Previous School:  Mary Persons High School

 

NAME: JAYLEN LOWDER

Position:  Tight End

Height:  6-3

Weight:  225

Hometown:  Bonaire, Ga.

Previous School:  Veterans High School

 

NAME: EVAN MANN

Position:  Full Back    

Height:  5-11

Weight:  215

Hometown:  Fairburn, Ga.

Previous School:  Creekside High School

 

NAME: JEREMY MCCANTS

Position:  Running Back         

Height:  6-1

Weight:  210

Hometown:  Anniston, Ga.

Previous School:  Anniston High School

 

NAME: KAMARIE MULLINS

Position:  Running Back         

Height:  6-1

Weight:  190

Hometown:  Lithonia, Ga.

Previous School:  Lithonia High School 

 

NAME: ISAIAH NELSON

Position:  Linebacker 

Height:  6-2

Weight:  215

Hometown:  Jonesboro, Ga.

Previous School:  Community Christian High School

 

NAME: JACQUEZ OLIVER

Position:  Tight End   

Height:  6-2

Weight:  240

Hometown:  Cairo, Ga.

Previous School:  Cairo High School

 

NAME: JOSE PASCUAL

Position:  Offensive Lineman

Height:  6-2

Weight:  315

Hometown:  Hollywood, Fl.

Previous School:  Mcarthur High School

 

NAME: JAHSEARI PATTERSON

Position:  Linebacker

Height:  6-2

Weight:  220

Hometown:  Cairo, Ga.

Previous School:  Cairo High School

 

NAME: BRANDON PERRY

Position:  Defensive Lineman

Height:  6-0

Weight:  285

Hometown:  Perry, Ga.

Previous School:  Kipp Atlanta College

 

NAME: KE’ANDRE RUTLEDGE

Position:  Linebacker 

Height:  6-1

Weight:  225

Hometown:  Selma, Al.

Previous School:  Southside High School

 

NAME: VANN SCOTT

Position:  Defensive Lineman

Height:  6-3

Weight:  250

Hometown:  Thomasville, Ga.

Previous School:  Thomas County High School

 

NAME: JUAN TUCKER

Position:  Full Back    

Height:  5-11

Weight:  230

Hometown:  Stockbridge, Ga.

Previous School:  Lamar County High School

 

NAME: TREVEON WALKER

Position:  Linebacker 

Height:  6-4

Weight:  225

Hometown:  College Park, Ga.

Previous School:  Upson Lee High School

 

NAME: GERALD WILLIAMS

Position:  Defensive Lineman

Height:  6-0

Weight:  260

Hometown:  Ludwici, Ga.

Previous School:  Long County High School

 

NAME: JAYLEN WINGFIELD

Position:  Defensive Back      

Height:  6-3

Weight:  195

Hometown:  Hagan, Ga.

Previous School:  Claxton High School

