FVSU Football Signs 32 Student-Athletes to National Letters of Intent

FORT VALLEY, GA. - With just under 55 players returning from last year’s championship team, Fort Valley States’ Head Coach, Kevin Porter has announced the signing of 32 student-athletes to the 2017 Wildcats recruiting class.

“We are happy with the young men that we have attracted. We set out to find as many high academic student-athletes that we could and to improve the athleticism on our football team,” FVSU head football coach Kevin Porter said. “I feel like our coaching staff did a great job targeting local young men within a thirty to forty mile radius which helps us in many different ways.”

2017 Fort Valley State Football Signees (February 21, 2017)

NAME: SHERROD AGEE

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-0

Weight: 240

Hometown: Calhoun, Ga.

Previous School: Sonoraville High School

NAME: ZACH ANDERSON

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Hometown: Cairo, Ga.

Previous School: Cairo High School

NAME: MILIK ARSTRONG

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 230

Hometown: Temple, Ga.

Previous School: Temple High School

NAME: ZAQUAN BALDWIN

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205

Hometown: Macon, Ga.

Previous School: Southwest High School

NAME: BLANE BROWN

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-2

Weight: 290

Hometown: Blairsville, Ga.

Previous School: Union County High School

NAME: VINCENT BUCKLEY

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-3

Weight: 340

Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga.

Previous School: Sprayberry High School

NAME: KOBY BULTER

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-10

Weight: 205

Hometown: Camillia, Ga.

Previous School: Mitchell County High School

NAME: PAYTON CHIVERS

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-3

Weight: 330

Hometown: Carrollton, Ga.

Previous School: Carrollton High School

NAME: ADDISON FORD

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

Hometown: Covington, Ga.

Previous School: Covington High School

NAME: NATHANIEL FREENEY

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-2

Weight: 235

Hometown: , Ga.

Previous School: Twiggs County High School

NAME: RASHAAD GATES

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-3

Weight: 290

Hometown: Fairburn, Ga.

Previous School: Creekside High School

NAME: ANTONIO GOLDEN

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-3

Weight: 230

Hometown: Midway, Ga.

Previous School: Liberty County High School

NAME: MAJESTE HANSBERRY

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Previous School: North Atlanta High School

NAME: KYMELE HART

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-6

Weight: 315

Hometown: Tift, Ga.

Previous School: Tift Area High School

NAME: MICHAEL HICKS, JR.

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Hometown: Hollywood, Fl.

Previous School: American Heritage High School

NAME: STACY IVEY, JR.

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-3

Weight: 315

Hometown: Macon, Ga.

Previous School: Southwest High School

NAME: TAY JARRELL

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210

Hometown: Forsyth, Ga.

Previous School: Mary Persons High School

NAME: JAYLEN LOWDER

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-3

Weight: 225

Hometown: Bonaire, Ga.

Previous School: Veterans High School

NAME: EVAN MANN

Position: Full Back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 215

Hometown: Fairburn, Ga.

Previous School: Creekside High School

NAME: JEREMY MCCANTS

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210

Hometown: Anniston, Ga.

Previous School: Anniston High School

NAME: KAMARIE MULLINS

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

Hometown: Lithonia, Ga.

Previous School: Lithonia High School

NAME: ISAIAH NELSON

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 215

Hometown: Jonesboro, Ga.

Previous School: Community Christian High School

NAME: JACQUEZ OLIVER

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-2

Weight: 240

Hometown: Cairo, Ga.

Previous School: Cairo High School

NAME: JOSE PASCUAL

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-2

Weight: 315

Hometown: Hollywood, Fl.

Previous School: Mcarthur High School

NAME: JAHSEARI PATTERSON

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Hometown: Cairo, Ga.

Previous School: Cairo High School

NAME: BRANDON PERRY

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-0

Weight: 285

Hometown: Perry, Ga.

Previous School: Kipp Atlanta College

NAME: KE’ANDRE RUTLEDGE

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-1

Weight: 225

Hometown: Selma, Al.

Previous School: Southside High School

NAME: VANN SCOTT

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-3

Weight: 250

Hometown: Thomasville, Ga.

Previous School: Thomas County High School

NAME: JUAN TUCKER

Position: Full Back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 230

Hometown: Stockbridge, Ga.

Previous School: Lamar County High School

NAME: TREVEON WALKER

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 225

Hometown: College Park, Ga.

Previous School: Upson Lee High School

NAME: GERALD WILLIAMS

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-0

Weight: 260

Hometown: Ludwici, Ga.

Previous School: Long County High School

NAME: JAYLEN WINGFIELD

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195

Hometown: Hagan, Ga.

Previous School: Claxton High School

