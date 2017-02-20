FVSU Football Signs 32 Student-Athletes to National Letters of Intent

FORT VALLEY, GA. - With just under 55 players returning from last year’s championship team, Fort Valley States’ Head Coach, Kevin Porter has announced the signing of 32 student-athletes to the 2017 Wildcats recruiting class.
“We are happy with the young men that we have attracted. We set out to find as many high academic student-athletes that we could and to improve the athleticism on our football team,” FVSU head football coach Kevin Porter said. “I feel like our coaching staff did a great job targeting local young men within a thirty to forty mile radius which helps us in many different ways.”
2017 Fort Valley State Football Signees (February 21, 2017)
NAME: SHERROD AGEE
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-0
Weight: 240
Hometown: Calhoun, Ga.
Previous School: Sonoraville High School
NAME: ZACH ANDERSON
Position: Defensive Back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Hometown: Cairo, Ga.
Previous School: Cairo High School
NAME: MILIK ARSTRONG
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 230
Hometown: Temple, Ga.
Previous School: Temple High School
NAME: ZAQUAN BALDWIN
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-0
Weight: 205
Hometown: Macon, Ga.
Previous School: Southwest High School
NAME: BLANE BROWN
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-2
Weight: 290
Hometown: Blairsville, Ga.
Previous School: Union County High School
NAME: VINCENT BUCKLEY
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 340
Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga.
Previous School: Sprayberry High School
NAME: KOBY BULTER
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-10
Weight: 205
Hometown: Camillia, Ga.
Previous School: Mitchell County High School
NAME: PAYTON CHIVERS
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 330
Hometown: Carrollton, Ga.
Previous School: Carrollton High School
NAME: ADDISON FORD
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Hometown: Covington, Ga.
Previous School: Covington High School
NAME: NATHANIEL FREENEY
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-2
Weight: 235
Hometown: , Ga.
Previous School: Twiggs County High School
NAME: RASHAAD GATES
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 290
Hometown: Fairburn, Ga.
Previous School: Creekside High School
NAME: ANTONIO GOLDEN
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-3
Weight: 230
Hometown: Midway, Ga.
Previous School: Liberty County High School
NAME: MAJESTE HANSBERRY
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Previous School: North Atlanta High School
NAME: KYMELE HART
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-6
Weight: 315
Hometown: Tift, Ga.
Previous School: Tift Area High School
NAME: MICHAEL HICKS, JR.
Position: Defensive Back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 190
Hometown: Hollywood, Fl.
Previous School: American Heritage High School
NAME: STACY IVEY, JR.
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 315
Hometown: Macon, Ga.
Previous School: Southwest High School
NAME: TAY JARRELL
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 210
Hometown: Forsyth, Ga.
Previous School: Mary Persons High School
NAME: JAYLEN LOWDER
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-3
Weight: 225
Hometown: Bonaire, Ga.
Previous School: Veterans High School
NAME: EVAN MANN
Position: Full Back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 215
Hometown: Fairburn, Ga.
Previous School: Creekside High School
NAME: JEREMY MCCANTS
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-1
Weight: 210
Hometown: Anniston, Ga.
Previous School: Anniston High School
NAME: KAMARIE MULLINS
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-1
Weight: 190
Hometown: Lithonia, Ga.
Previous School: Lithonia High School
NAME: ISAIAH NELSON
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 215
Hometown: Jonesboro, Ga.
Previous School: Community Christian High School
NAME: JACQUEZ OLIVER
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-2
Weight: 240
Hometown: Cairo, Ga.
Previous School: Cairo High School
NAME: JOSE PASCUAL
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-2
Weight: 315
Hometown: Hollywood, Fl.
Previous School: Mcarthur High School
NAME: JAHSEARI PATTERSON
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Hometown: Cairo, Ga.
Previous School: Cairo High School
NAME: BRANDON PERRY
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-0
Weight: 285
Hometown: Perry, Ga.
Previous School: Kipp Atlanta College
NAME: KE’ANDRE RUTLEDGE
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 225
Hometown: Selma, Al.
Previous School: Southside High School
NAME: VANN SCOTT
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 250
Hometown: Thomasville, Ga.
Previous School: Thomas County High School
NAME: JUAN TUCKER
Position: Full Back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 230
Hometown: Stockbridge, Ga.
Previous School: Lamar County High School
NAME: TREVEON WALKER
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 225
Hometown: College Park, Ga.
Previous School: Upson Lee High School
NAME: GERALD WILLIAMS
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-0
Weight: 260
Hometown: Ludwici, Ga.
Previous School: Long County High School
NAME: JAYLEN WINGFIELD
Position: Defensive Back
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
Hometown: Hagan, Ga.
Previous School: Claxton High School
