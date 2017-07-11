Mayhem resign Dennis Sicard

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13WMAZ)

MACON - The Macon Mayhem, the 2016 President Cup champions, have resigned winger Dennis Sicard, according to the team's Twitter account.





TRANSACTION NEWS: The Mayhem have re-signed fan-favorite Dennis SIcard for the 2017-18 season!https://t.co/ewNHdtIzK1 pic.twitter.com/vMTN3YYQX6 — Macon Mayhem (@MaconMayhem) July 11, 2017

The 5'11", 200 lbs. winger had 17 goals and 20 assists and helped lead the Mayhem to the championship of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). In his career in the league, Sicard has scored 104 goals and assisted on 98 more in 426 total games.

In seven playoff games last season, Sicard had five points, including the opening goal of the decisive game two of the President's Cup final.

Sicard is the SPHL's all-time leader in penalty minutes with 2,032 and had 202 penalty minutes last year.

The Mayhem open the 2017-2018 season at the Macon Coliseum on October 20 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV