Close MGA Men vs. Dalton State MGA Men vs. Dalton St. and scores WMAZ 11:37 PM. EST January 12, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Child left on School Bus General gives Robins update DA seeks death penalty against man accused of killing Peach deputies Cost of raising children Ga. children, seniors hit hard by flu Milledgeville water line breaks due to cold Former hotel destoyed in Rochelle fire More Stories Former Rochelle motel destroyed by fire Jan 13, 2017, 7:46 a.m. Fort Valley man dies in semi-truck accident Jan 13, 2017, 2:33 p.m. Man arrested after high speed chase in Monroe Jan 13, 2017, 12:15 p.m.