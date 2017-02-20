Macon Co. QB K'Hari Lane commits to Arizona

K'Hari Lane stands with his team before running out onto the field before the A-Public state championship game vs. McIntosh Co. at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Dec. 10. Macon Co. won the game, 35-0. (13WMAZ)

MONTEZUMA, GA. - Record-setting quarterback K'Hari Lane from Macon County High School committed to play football for the University of Arizona Sunday, according to 13WMAZ's Marvin James.

Lane confirmed his commitment in a phone call to James. Lane told James that he attended the opening day of spring practice in Tucson, Arizona, and after practice, head coach Rich Rodriguez offered him a scholarship.

James also spoke with Macon Co. head coach Dexter Copeland, who said Lane will sign a National Letter of Intent later this week, but the exact date and time of that signing has not yet been decided.

CBS Sports' Kipp Adams also confirmed the commitment in a tweet.

"Am told 2017 unsigned QB K'Hari Lane verbally committed to #Arizona during his official visit. Hopes to receive/sign an NLI next week," Adams said in a tweet Sunday.

Lane, nicknamed "The Red Rifle," took an official visit to Tucson last week and tweeted a picture of Arizona Stadium with the caption, "Go Wildcats."





Lane, 6' 1", 225 lbs., also had an offer from Grambling State, according to 247Sports, but held off on committing on National Signing Day on Feb. 1 in order to see what other options he had.

During his senior season, Lane completed 199 of his 319 passes for 3,740 yards, 56 touchdowns and only two interceptions. he also rushed 65 times for 290 yards and eight touchdowns. Lane's 56 passing touchdowns were a state record.

The previous record, 54 touchdown passes, was held by Hutson Mason of Lassister High School (Marietta, Ga.). Mason went on to play for Georgia, where he was the starter for the 2014 season. Mason threw for 2,168 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2014.

The Bulldogs went 13-2 in the 2016 season and won the A-Public state championship 35-0 over McIntosh County. Lane was 16-of-23 for 183 yards and four touchdowns, including his record-breaking 55th touchdown pass of the season, in the game.

Arizona currently has four quarterbacks on their roster and signed another quarterback on National Signing Day.

