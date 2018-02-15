Macon coaching legend Billy Henderson passes at 89

(Photo: jawade)

A Macon coaching legend died Wednesday.

Billy Henderson last visited Central Georgia back in 2012 when he returned because the city elected to rename the Interstate 75 and Sardis Church Road interchange after the coach.

Henderson's high school coaching career collected 285 wins, mostly with Clark Central High School in Athens, including three state football titles. However, Henderson started his career at Willingham High School in Macon as the AD, football, and baseball coach and also was an assistant at Mount de Sales.

Henderson was 89 years old.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV