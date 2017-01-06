Macon Mayhem cancel Jan. 7th game

Macon 2, Peoria 3 Final (Photo: SPHL)

MACON - The Macon Mayhem have canceled their game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, which was scheduled for January 7th at 7:35 p.m., according to Mayhem Director of Game Day Operations Blair Floyd.

Floyd added that the game would be made up at a later date, but that date has yet to be determined.

"We have elected to move the game after talking to several government agencies and watching numerous news reports due to a significant concern of black ice buildup during the game tomorrow," Floyd said. "Our number one priority is fan safety and player safety. We want to make sure that our fans can get home after the game safely and the players can make it to and from Pensacola safely."

The Mayhem are currently working with Pensacola and the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) to find the best date to play the game. As soon as the date to play the game has been determined, it will be released.

Fans who purchased tickets for the Jan. 7 game will be able to redeem their tickets for 90's night on Jan. 21 or for the yet to be determined make-up date.

The Mayhem will next be at home at the Macon Centerplex on Jan. 21 for 90's night and College Night against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Anyone with questions about tickets can call the Macon Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592. Tickets can be purchased from the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

