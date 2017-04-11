Macon Mayhem Drop First Playoff Game to Columbus

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

The top team in the SPHL are facing elimination after dropping their first playoff game to the Columbus Cottonmouths Tuesday night.

The Mayhem were shutout 1-0, despite taking 52 shots and outscoring the Cottonmouths by 30. Columbus scored the only goal of the game less than a minute into the second period.

The Mayhem trail 1-0 in a best of three series and are in a must-win situation if they want to keep their postseason alive.

Game 2 is on Wednesday night at 7:30 in Columbus.

