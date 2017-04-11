Macon Mayhem Drop First Playoff Game to Columbus

The top team in the SPHL are facing elimination after dropping their first playoff game to the Columbus Cottonmouths Tuesday night.
The Mayhem were shutout 1-0, despite taking 52 shots and outscoring the Cottonmouths by 30. Columbus scored the only goal of the game less than a minute into the second period.
The Mayhem trail 1-0 in a best of three series and are in a must-win situation if they want to keep their postseason alive.
Game 2 is on Wednesday night at 7:30 in Columbus.
