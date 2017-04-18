Macon Mayhem Getting Ready for Pensacola in SPHL Semifinals

Macon Mayhem logo (Photo: 13wmaz.com)

The Macon Mayhem are set for their second round playoff matchup that will begin Wednesday with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Mayhem are coming off the opening round series against the Columbus Cottonmouths which went to three games. After being on the road for the entire first round, the number one team in the SPHL will finally be back at home for game 2 on Friday. They will also play game three, if needed in Macon.

