Macon Mayhem look to close out Semi Finals Series with Win

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Macon Mayhem scored twice in the final minutes of Wednesday night's game to put themselves within striking distance of the SPHL finals. The Mayhem are looking to punch their ticket to the championship series with a win in Game 2 Friday night which begins at 7:35 pm at the Macon Coliseum. Game 3, if necessary, is Saturday night in Macon. Tickets are available at the Macon Centreplex Box office. Seats right on the ice against the glass are $20 and all other seats are general admission only $14.

