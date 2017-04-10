Macon Mayhem to play Columbus in first round of SPHL playoffs

Macon's Premier Hockey team (Photo: Macon Mayhem)

MACON - With a win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday night, the Macon Mayhem clinched the number one seed in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) playoffs! The Mayhem will open up the playoffs on Tuesday against the seventh-seeded Columbus Cottonmouths.

Despite being the top team in the regular season, the Mayhem will play their first round playoff series on the road due to Disney on Ice being scheduled for this weekend.

Disney on Ice was scheduled for the weekend of April 13-16 before the Mayhem became tenants of the Macon Coliseum.

The Mayhem will open the best two out of three series Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center. Game two will take place at 7:30 Wednesday night and if necessary, the teams will play a winner-take-all game three on Thursday night. If played, the puck would also drop for that game at 7:30 p.m.

As the regular season champions of the SPHL, the Mayhem won the William B. Coffey Trophy.

