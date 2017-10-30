Macon TD Club 10-30

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Ortho Georgia Back of the Week : Destin Mack, Senior RB/DB Tattnall Square Academy. Destin rushed 22 times for 192 yards and a TD as well recording 6 tackles from his Defensive back position in his team's game against Stratford on Friday night.

Ortho Georgia Lineman of the Week: Tobe Umerah, Senior DE Stratford Academy. Tobe recorded 15 Tackles, added a tackle for loss and forced a fumble in his teams victory over Tattnall on Friday night helping the Eagles stay undefeated on the season

Ortho Georgia Special Teams Player of the Week : Kody Burrell, Senior Kicker/Punter Howard High School. Kody punted 5 times for avg . 38 yards a punt including a long of 61 yards. He also went 3-3 on PAT's and added a 25yd FG in his team's game against Spalding on Friday night

