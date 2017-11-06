Macon TD Club 11-7

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Ortho Georgia Co Back of the Week: Dalton Cox, Senior Quarterback, First Presbyterian Day School. Dalton connected on 32 of 49 passes for 381 yards and 3 TD's while adding 2 TD's rushing in his team's game against Lincoln County on Friday.

Ortho Georgia Co Back of the Week: Donovan Brantley, Senior Strong Safety, Howard High School. Donovan record 9 tackles, 6 assists , 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery in his team's game against Mary Persons on Friday

Ortho Georgia Special Teams Player of the Week: Kody Burrell, Senior Kicker/Punter Howard High School. Kody Punted 4 times for 158 yards with a 39.5 avg and was 2 for 2 on PAT's in his teams's game against Mary Persons on Friday

© 2017 WMAZ-TV