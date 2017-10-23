Macon TD Club Awards 10/24

WMAZ
Ortho Georgia Back of the Week. Dalton Cox SR QB, First Presbyterian Day School. Dalton connected on 17 of 28 passing for  233 yards and 2 TD and rushed  8 times for 48 yards and 2TD's to lead his team in an overtime victory over Tattnall on Friday night.

Ortho Georgian Lineman of the Week :  DeAngelo Mack Haynes. Senior LB  Westside High School. DeAngelo  recorded  21 Tackles and 1 tackle for loss in his teams victory over Pike County.

Ortho Georgia Special Teams Player of the Week. Kody Burrell SR. Kicker Howard High School. Kody went 3-3 on FG's of 44,30 and 27 yards,   1 for 1 on  PAT's and punted  twice for a 40 yd average in his team's victory  over Upson Lee

