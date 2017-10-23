Macon TD Club Awards 10/24

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Ortho Georgia Back of the Week. Dalton Cox SR QB, First Presbyterian Day School. Dalton connected on 17 of 28 passing for 233 yards and 2 TD and rushed 8 times for 48 yards and 2TD's to lead his team in an overtime victory over Tattnall on Friday night.

Ortho Georgian Lineman of the Week : DeAngelo Mack Haynes. Senior LB Westside High School. DeAngelo recorded 21 Tackles and 1 tackle for loss in his teams victory over Pike County.

Ortho Georgia Special Teams Player of the Week. Kody Burrell SR. Kicker Howard High School. Kody went 3-3 on FG's of 44,30 and 27 yards, 1 for 1 on PAT's and punted twice for a 40 yd average in his team's victory over Upson Lee

© 2017 WMAZ-TV