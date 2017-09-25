Macon TD Club Awards 9/26

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Ortho Georgia Back of the Week : Drake Bolus Senior RB Jones County High School. Drake rushed 17 times for 178 yards and 3 Touchdowns in his team's 34-26 victory over Eagles Landing helping his team to stay undefeated on the Season.

Ortho Georgia Lineman of the Week : Tyler Mixon, Senior LB/OL Covenant Christian Academy. Tyler had 12 solo tackles, 5 assists, 1 sack, 3 tackles for Loss, and a fumble recovery from his LB position. He also graded out at 91% and had 2 pancake blocks from his Offensive Line position in his team's 36-14 victory over Horizon Christian Academy

